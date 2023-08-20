VETERAN breakaway Marcus Christensen plans to "hang around" for another season and is confident a young Wanderers outfit can rebound from the gut-wrenching 38-37 loss to Maitland in the Hunter Rugby preliminary final.
Wanderers had a chance to snatch a win at the death but fullback Luke Simmons missed a penalty attempt from 35 metres out and 15 metres in from touch.
Simmons has landed match-winning kicks numerous times in a 15-year-career but pushed his attempt to the right.
The Two Blues had been in front most of the game.
Winger Zane Kakoulidis crossed from a beautifully executed set play at a scum in the fifth minute. They led 8-3 after 13 minutes, 18-16 at half-time, 30-16 on the hour and 37-26 with five minutes remaining.
But a big defensive load, especially in the second half, which included losing hooker Cameron Rowse to the sinbin, took its toll.
"I thought we did enough to win, to be honest," said Christensen, who took over the captaincy on the eve of the finals after Piers Morell suffered a shoulder injury.
"We had to do a lot of defending in the second half and that probably caught up on us in the end.
"When we had the ball we looked really good and scored points. We just didn't have enough of it."
Christensen was at the centre of controversy in the lead up to the final after having a red card overturned.
He led from the front, and along with Nimi Qio and Rowse, got the Two Blues over the advantage line.
Simmons was outstanding at the back. He kicked a 50-20 and was a constant threat with his ball-playing.
"Simmo put us in a position to win," Christensen said. "He was really good the whole game. It was just unfortunate the way it ended. That is footy."
Eight of the starting XV on Saturday were new to Wanderers this season.
"All the young blokes will be back," Christensen said. "Simmo and I will probably hang around a year. There is plenty to build on."
In the lower grades on Saturday, Wanderers beat Maitland 24-20 and will minor-premiers Merewether in the decider.
In thirds, Merewether will meet Southern Beaches in the grand final after they overpowered Wanderers 44-12.
In the women's ,Hamilton accounted for University 24-0 to set up a major-semi rematch with Wanderers.
In Suburban A-grade, Singleton Red beat Cooks Hill Brown Snakes 18-7 and will take on Nelson Bay in the decider.
The Bulls made it a double with their B-grade side edging Medowie 26-22. They will tackle Pokolbin in the grand final.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
