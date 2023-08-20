Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union: Veteran Marcus Christensen to 'hang around', confident Two Blues can build on 2023

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen charges into the defence. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen charges into the defence. Picture by Stewart Hazell

VETERAN breakaway Marcus Christensen plans to "hang around" for another season and is confident a young Wanderers outfit can rebound from the gut-wrenching 38-37 loss to Maitland in the Hunter Rugby preliminary final.

