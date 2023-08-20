A Shanice Parker double has helped Newcastle to a thrilling 22-20 come-from-behind victory over Brisbane in front of a club-record NRLW crowd of 17,043 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Parker, Newcastle's player of the year last season, scored two tries inside the last 15 minutes and one with barely a minute left on the clock to give Jesse Southwell a chance to win the game.
The halfback converted in front of a building crowd for the following sold-out NRL fixture to give Newcastle their fourth win this campaign.
The Broncos had led 10-4 after a topsy-turvy first half and moved 12 points ahead midway through the second stanza after scoring a third try.
But Newcastle's right-side centre-wing pairing of Parker and Sheridan Gallagher scored tries in repeat sets to help level the scores with less than 10 minutes remaining.
The Broncos scored with five minutes left on the clock to take what looked like a decisive lead before Parker bagged her second in the dying minutes.
Placed second prior to the match, Newcastle move level on points with competition leaders Sydney Roosters following the win ahead of another home against Cronulla next week.
The Broncos remain sixth after what was their third loss this season.
Knights winger Jasmin Strange opened the scoring two minutes in, catching a Yasmin Clydsdale cut-out pass and slamming the ball over the try-line before two Broncos heaved took her over the sideline.
The Broncos hit back 10 minutes later when winger Ashleigh Werner scored in similar fashion, diving over virtually untouched on the left flank.
Tamika Upton stopped a certain try when she intercepted a pass after the Broncos made a break, but it counted for little the visitors crossed for their second a few plays later.
Broncos halfback Ali Brigginshaw showed all her experience, dummying and stepping off her right before beating three defenders to score in the 19th minute.
Fresh from a week's suspension, Caitlan Johnston barged over from close range a few minutes later but her effort was disallowed for an obstruction.
Upton produced another try-saving play when she brought a runaway Werner down 10 metres past halfway.
The Knights lost prop Simone Karpani to an ankle injury three minutes out from half-time and also had Clydsdale placed on report at the same time for leading with the legs.
Winger Sheridan Gallagher almost scored Newcastle's second a minute before the pass from her inside centre Shanice Parker went forward.
A couple of errors didn't help Newcastle's cause early in the second stanza and Strange went close to scoring her second in the corner but video replays showed her left arm was over the sideline before she put the ball down.
Powerhouse Broncos centre Mele Hufanga raced over untouched to score her sixth try of the season in the 52nd minute, Brisbane quickly extending their lead to 16-4.
But the Knights hit back a few minutes later when Shanice Parker broke through the defensive line on the right edge. Southwell's conversion reduced the deficit to six.
Parker put Gallagher away for her fourth try in five games in the next set, allowing Southwell to level with the kick.
But the Broncos hit almost straight back with winger Lauren Dam finishing off a sweep on the right edge to put her side in front.
Parker's effort in the final minute and Southwell's conversion sent the Newcastle-strong crowd in raptures.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
