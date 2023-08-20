Cut Glass gives Mark Callaghan first Hawkesbury to Hunter title

MARK Callaghan sees a Menangle assignment next preparation for Cut Glass after the four-year-old led in a quinella for the Morisset trainer in the Hawkesbury to Hunter final (2030m).
Callaghan was chasing a first win in the series at Newcastle on Friday night and Cut Glass started the $4 favourite, with stablemate Hidden Delight a $6 chance.
Cut Class, with Mark's son, Jack, driving, gained a comfortable sit one out and two back. Mark's younger son, Tom, drove Hidden Delight behind Cut Glass in the running line as the leaders set a strong pace early.
The pair attacked approaching the home bend and Cut Glass cruised to the front and kicked clear for an 8.4 win in a mile rate of 1:56:3.
Cut Glass has had five wins and six placings in 25 starts since coming from New Zealand.
"They both went good, just probably the better horse won on the night really," Mark said. "Hidden Delight has been around a few years now and Cut Glass is still progressing, so it was nice to see him do that and hopefully he's still got some nice wins in him.
"It was good to see him put them away. That was one thing he's been lacking a little bit. I'll just keep poking him through his grades and once I give him another break and he matures a bit more, hopefully he's good enough to run at Menangle on a Saturday night."
MORE IN SPORT:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.