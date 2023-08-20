Trainer Mark Davidson out to extend hot streak at Maitland

Mark Davidson says Wrote The Script will need early luck at Maitland on Monday night as the Brandy Hill trainer looks to keep a winning run on local tracks alive.
Davidson has had winning doubles at the past three meetings at The Gardens.
Shintaro and Harry Confetti won on Saturday night, while Infrared Flash and Harrita's Due In prevailed on Friday. Harry Confetti and Black Top prospect Frisky Felon had victories there last Wednesday.
Davidson heads to Maitland with just one runner, Wrote The Script, in box eight in race six, a heat of the 450m Winter Cup.
"If he's going to draw wide, eight is probably going to suit him because he just dwells a bit when the boxes open, then he really takes off," Davidson said.
"The 450 metres just sees him out at Maitland. He's run places over the 500 in town and at The Gardens, but he burns for the first two sections then just hangs on.
"He's not out of it there but it's hard finding a race for him because he's getting outgraded, getting on in age. I expect him to be up the front somewhere. We just need some luck through the first turn so he doesn't lose momentum."
Shintaro and Harry Confetti benefited from interference to other runners in their 400m 5th grade wins on Saturday night.
Harrita's Due In made it four wins in a row, all at The Gardens, with Friday's effort.
"They'd drawn the middles boxes so it's hard and you need a bit of luck early," he said of Saturday's winners.
"Both of them got that. One fell in Shintaro's race, they jammed up and he flew around them. Then Harry Confetti was running third and the two leaders checked off each other at the bottom turn and he went underneath them. But he ran good time from there.
"On Friday, the maiden bitch, Infrared Flash, she'd had two runs at Maitland then came out at The Gardens and handled it well.
"Harrita's Due In has won four in a row now and is going super, so it was a really good week."
Frisky Felon won first-up from a spell on Wednesday and was second on Saturday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
