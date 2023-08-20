Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Trainer Mark Davidson out to extend hot streak at Maitland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Mark Davidson out to extend hot streak at Maitland
Trainer Mark Davidson out to extend hot streak at Maitland

Mark Davidson says Wrote The Script will need early luck at Maitland on Monday night as the Brandy Hill trainer looks to keep a winning run on local tracks alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.