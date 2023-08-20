Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow sharpen up for shot at NPL grand final with 4-2 win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow celebrate a goal from stand-in skipper Jayden Stewardson, centre, on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Broadmeadow celebrate a goal from stand-in skipper Jayden Stewardson, centre, on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak

Broadmeadow confirmed their status as the main threat to Lambton Jaffas' hopes of an NPL men's title double with an impressive 4-2 win over Charlestown at Magic Park on Sunday in the qualifying final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.