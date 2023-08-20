Broadmeadow sharpen up for shot at NPL grand final with 4-2 win

Broadmeadow confirmed their status as the main threat to Lambton Jaffas' hopes of an NPL men's title double with an impressive 4-2 win over Charlestown at Magic Park on Sunday in the qualifying final.
Magic, who finished a point behind Jaffas in the regular season, now face Lambton next week for the first spot in the grand final. Charlestown take on Weston in the minor semi-final after the Bears beat Maitland 2-0 on Saturday with second-half goals to Joey O'Connor and Connor Evans at Cooks Square Park in the elimination final.
Azzurri, who welcomed back skipper Nigel Boogaard from a knee injury, battled to keep the young Magic attack at bay on Sunday.
Both sides were just wide with chances in the opening minutes before Magic's Will Ingram scored in the 14th with a shot from a tight angle.
Broadmeadow then peppered the Azzurri goal but former Magic keeper Ben McNamara kept the visitors in the contest with six saves, including diving efforts on the half hour. He was beaten though at the ensuing corner when Bailey Wells' ball found the head of Jayden Stewardson for 2-0 in the 31st.
Charlestown got one back via a penalty from Jacob Melling (44th minute) after Xander Woweries fouled Harry Frendo.
James Cresnar restored Magic's two-goal buffer in spectacular style in the 49th minute when he took the ball from near halfway and finished with a cracking 25-metre strike.
Magic continued to create chances and their prospects improved when Azzurri's Jethro Elkington, who came on the 59th minute, copped a second yellow card in the 72nd. Charlestown, though, struck next when Rene Ferguson scored with a header off Cal Bower's cross in the 79th.
Broadmeadow put the result beyond doubt in the first minute of stoppage time when Riley Smith scored from close range off Cresnar's ball back towards goal.
Magic coach John Bennis felt his side dominated the game and had built strong belief late in the season.
"The first 45, we were on the front foot, it was pleasing and I was super happy with the boys, they were good again," Bennis said.
Azzurri coach James Pascoe praised his 10-man side's fight late but said they were "a metre behind it" early.
"They never shirked it, but to be fair, it was a performance similar to our Cooks Hill [4-0 loss] performance," Pascoe said. "We were noticeably flat in the first half and I stick my hand up for that. I made the decision, once Nige stuck his hand up, to start him. I brought Cal Bower in, who had been out for the best part of three weeks, and Harry Frendo as well, so I rolled the dice a little bit."
"I was looking for a bit of freshness but, not just those boys, but the group, we were probably a metre behind it in the first half particularly.
"And [Magic] are a good, sharp young team, so there's no shame in that.
"The fourth goal, you are chasing a third one and anything can happen there, but to score a man down and get back to 3-2 and give yourself something to fight for was positive."
Magic had skipper Jeremy Wilson (ankle) missing, while Matt Johnson (suspended) was out for Azzurri.
On Saturday, the Bears scored in the 58th minute when O'Connor struck with a cracking long-range shot.
Evans finished a one-on-one chance in the 68th minute when pouncing on a lazy pass between Maitland's defenders.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
