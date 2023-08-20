Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Newcastle is Australia's Goldilocs city, especially for developers

By Paul Scott
August 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Newcastle Australia's Goldilocks city? Picture by Marina Neil
Is Newcastle Australia's Goldilocks city? Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle is Australia's "Goldilocks" city. But it isn't the only one. Other cities are monikered as Goldilocks cities according to The City Report published in June 2020. The Committee for the Hunter's CEO Alice Thompson also mentioned Newcastle as a Goldilocks city in the Newcastle Herald in the following April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.