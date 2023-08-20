CESSNOCK have marched into their second straight preliminary final and set up a rematch with Souths following week two of the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs.
The Goannas dominated proceedings in Sunday's minor semi-final, scoring three tries in the space of 10 minutes early in the second half as part of a 28-6 win against The Entrance at Cessnock Sportsground.
Cessnock centre Harvey Neville crossed for a first-half double, fullback Brayden Musgrove was put on report and winger Honeti Tuha grabbed his right calf late.
The Goannas now meet Souths, who went down to Maitland in Saturday's major semi, at neutral venue Kurri Kurri Sportsground on August 26 in a bid to make the 2023 decider.
Entrance bow out of the premiership race.
The Tigers opened their account in the fifth minute with a move from midfield, prop Jake Woods breaking the line and off-loading to hooker Joey Besgrove before fullback Harrison Mulligan trailed inside and scored underneath the posts. Mulligan added the extras for a 6-0 advantage.
Tuha, leading try scorer for Newcastle RL this season, had a four pointer disallowed in the 13th minute when the linesman ruled he'd put a foot into touch prior to grounding the ball in the corner.
Neville sliced through on the right edge in the 18th minute to make it 6-4. Five-eighth Sam Clune missed the conversion attempt.
Scores were levelled up in the 24th minute via a Clune penalty goal.
Neville's first-half brace put Cessnock ahead in the 33rd minute, hitting a hole at speed from close range. Clune's shot was waved wide keeping it 10-6.
On the brink of half-time Entrance pivot Adam McInnes produced an ankle tap on a counter-attacking and almost try-bound Musgrove, who went over the sideline around 20 metres out.
Jayden Young extended the Cessnock's lead to eight (14-6), getting across the line on the left edge in the 48th minute. Clune missed his third kick.
Off the ensuing set, the Goannas worked their way up the entire field with Jai See eventually barging over under the sticks. Clune added the extras for a 20-6 advantage.
Musgrove made it three tries in the space of 10 minutes for Cessnock, now ahead 24-6. The Entrance had turned the ball over in dangerous territory.
Besgrove was put on report in the 67th minute for a tackle on Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka, who stayed down clutching his left arm.
Cessnock went close twice in quick succession, prop Sam Apthorpe held up over the tryline and Neville going into touch after picking up a loose ball.
Almost in the same exchange in the 77th minute, Musgrove was put on report and Tuha looked concerned about his right calf.
Goannas winger Josh Charles iced the result late with a try on the left edge, making it 28-6.
Cessnock lost to Maquarie in last year's preliminary final.
The Goannas and Souths met last weekend in the qualifying semi at Townson Oval, the Lions prevailing 26-20.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
