SAM Mudford scored a hat-trick but it wasn't enough for Wests while runaway minor premiers Norths suffered their first loss of the season.
In what was a precursor to men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League semi-finals in a fortnight, Wests went down 6-3 against the Rams at Maitland Park on Sunday to keep third spot up for grabs in the last round.
Norths, unbeaten in 18 previous starts for 2023, conceded a short corner after full-time in a 2-1 defeat to Gosford on the Central Coast on Sunday.
Those same fixtures will be repeated in week one of the play-offs on September 3.
Norths (35), Gosford (24), Maitland (20) and Wests (19) make up the top four.
Next weekend sees Norths meet Wests, Maitland visit Souths and Tigers host Gosford.
Mudford was on target for Wests, who were up 1-0 early, but Maitland rallied to go ahead 2-1 at half-time. Isaac Farmilo netted four goals while Rams captain-coach Simon Orchard scored in his return from a hand injury.
Norths, with 17 wins and one draw from 18 prior appearances, lost a grand-final replay to Gosford. Josh Bruton scored for the Blues while Brinley Gallagher and Mick Taylor converted for the Magpies.
Sunday's other game saw Souths wind block the clock with a double for Kyle Bosworth and another for John Fernance, both veterans answering call ups for first grade. Nathan Czinner also found the back of the net as the Lions beat Tigers 4-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
