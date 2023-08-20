Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Third spot comes down to last round in Newcastle men's hockey

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 20 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Mudford (Wests) and Rory Walker (Norths). Picture by Marina Neil
Sam Mudford (Wests) and Rory Walker (Norths). Picture by Marina Neil

SAM Mudford scored a hat-trick but it wasn't enough for Wests while runaway minor premiers Norths suffered their first loss of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.