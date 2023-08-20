Newcastle Herald
Why Knights coach Adam O'Brien is taking nothing for granted

By Robert Dillon
August 21 2023 - 7:30am
The Knights have won seven games in a row. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Knights celebrate a Greg Marzhew try against Souths. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights prop Leo Thompson takes a hit-up. Picture by Peter Lorimer
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is taking nothing for granted after his team extended their winning streak to seven games on Sunday with a 29-10 triumph against South Sydney at a pulsating McDonald Jones Stadium.

