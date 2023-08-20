A SYDNEY NRL player was among the buyers at auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie on the weekend.
The professional footballer, who wished to remain anonymous, snapped up a three-bedroom, one-bathroom double brick home at 15 George Street in Mayfield East for $830,000.
Selling agent Damon Sellis, from Street Property, said the auction drew six registered parties who commenced bidding at $735,000.
The property had been held by the same owner for 58 years and required extensive renovation work.
"For a home that needs a full renovation, that was quite a good price on the day," Mr Sellis said.
"Both buyers at the end said they had no more in the tank and, in fact, the one who bought it said they went over their budget slightly but they wanted it."
The agent said the buyer planned to renovate the home and keep it as an investment property.
Mr Sellis' second auction was two-storey property on 727 square metres with five bedrooms and four bathrooms positioned opposite Smith Park at 15 Thorn Road, Hamilton North.
The property drew strong interest from investors as the home offered self-contained living on both levels and returned a combined weekly income of $1,180.
Three registered bidders took part in the auction which kicked off with an opening bid of $1.25 million and sold for $1.45 million.
"A lot of the market feedback was between $1.3 million and $1.45 million so that was a good result," he said.
There were 26 auctions scheduled to be held across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie during the week ending August 20.
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region recorded a clearance rate of 66.7 per cent which was down from 84.6 per cent the previous week.
Other auctions included a three-bedroom one-bathroom weatherboard home that offered lake views at 22 Pemell Street in Toronto.
Listed with Tom Lemke at Wilton Lemke Stewart, three parties took part in the bidding which started at $635,000.
It sold under the hammer after 11 bids for $686,000.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 35 Carinda Avenue, Edgeworth in need of a renovation went to auction with Troy Duncan at First National Lake Macquarie.
The auction drew three registrations and sold under the hammer for $670,000 after an opening bid of $600,000.
At the higher end of the scale, a renovated 1930s Californian bungalow with four bedrooms and two bathrooms at 15 Hebburn Street, Hamilton East sold well above its guide of $2.4 million to $2.6 million.
Listed with George Rafty from First National Real Estate Newcastle City, the auction began with an opening bid of $2.2 million and went on to sell for a suburb record of $3,010,000.
In New Lambton, Dave Lane from LaneCampos Property's auction of a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in one of the suburb's most sought-after locations at 61 Westcourt Road drew a strong result.
Listed with a guide of $1.35 million, the auction drew four registered parties who opened with a bid of $1.3 million and pushed it a further $100,000 to secure a $1.4 million sale.
Mr Lane's second auction of the weekend was a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick bungalow on 702 square metres at 10 Oxley Street, Waratah.
The auction attracted three registered bidders and began with an opening bid of $985,00 before selling under the hammer for $1.2 million.
