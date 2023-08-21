FIREFIGHTERS found a home "well alight" when they rushed to Raymond Terrace to respond to reports a blaze had broken out.
Emergency services were urgently called to a single-storey house on Charles Street about 9.15am on Monday.
Three NSW Fire and Rescue (FRNSW) trucks were tasked to the scene, near Newcastle, and were backed by the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
"Crews [were] in a defensive mode with two lines of hose," a FRNSW spokesperson said.
Ambulance paramedics and police were also called to the Raymond Terrace house, but no one was reported injured in the fire and no one was trapped inside.
A FRNSW spokesperson confirmed the housefire had been brought under control by about 10.30am, but crews remained at the scene to ensure the flames and hotspots were fully extinguished.
"The initial report was that the home was well alight," the spokesperson said.
