Newcastle's first public bike repair station fixed with screwdrivers, wrenches, tyre levers, a pump and gauge has been installed in Islington Park.
The multi-function station features all the tools needed to get cyclists back on their bikes while bike parking racks are planned for future installation.
It comes as the City of Newcastle prepares to invest more than $3.6 million in cycleways during the next 12 months.
Newcastle deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the council was committed to promoting cycling and encouraging participation in active transport.
"More and more Novocastrians are riding and have told us they want more cycle friendly facilities and connections across the city," Cr Clausen said.
"By prioritising our investment in Newcastle's cycleway infrastructure, we hope to enable cycling to play an even larger role within the city's active transport mix.
Cr Clausen said the council would prioritise "challenging" intersections around the city, such as installing signalised cyclist crossings at Maud Street in Waratah.
"Safer cycle routes are critical," he said.
"Recently we've completed new signals at the intersection of Chinchen Street and Clyde Street in Islington, at an important node between two key cycle routes, providing a safer connection joining Mayfield to the city, as well as improving connections to the TAFE and nearby schools.
"We will also soon be talking with the community about a range of new cycleway projects, including a significant new connection joining Broadmeadow into Hamilton East and onwards towards the Newcastle Interchange, and an improved connection through Jesmond."
