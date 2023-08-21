Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle's first public bike repair station installed at Islington Park

Updated August 21 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle's first public bike repair station fixed with screwdrivers, wrenches, tyre levers, a pump and gauge has been installed in Islington Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.