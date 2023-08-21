Newcastle Herald
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka weighs up playing future

By Josh Callinan
August 21 2023 - 7:30pm
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka will continue weighing up his playing future amid the Newcastle Rugby League finals series but a core Goannas group have re-signed for 2024.

