Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Walker visits Newcastle ahead of NHL season with St Louis Blues

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie NHL star Nathan Walker with the Goodall Cup in Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Kynaston
Aussie NHL star Nathan Walker with the Goodall Cup in Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Kynaston

NATHAN Walker reckons it's been almost two decades since the last time he played at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.