Rail convert: It's a lighter, quieter, reliable ride through the city

As a resident of Stockton, the closing of the heavy rail has meant that our access to Hunter Street is no longer by a set of ugly old wooden stairs that took us over the rail line. This was impossible for anyone that was disabled. To get to the heavy rail we now simply walk straight across Wharf Road to the Queens Wharf light rail station rather than previously the 400 metres to get to Newcastle station via the corner of Watt and Scott streets. We then not only have regular access to Civic and Wickham, but also three other stops (Crown Street and Honeysuckle westward and Newcastle Beach to the east) that were unavailable with the heavy rail and we know that during the day our maximum wait time is seven minutes.

