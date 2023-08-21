Newcastle Herald
Latrell Mitchell faces suspension for cheap shot on Tyson Frizell

By Robert Dillon and Aap
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:49am
Latrell Mitchell in action against the Knights. Picture by Peter Lorimer
South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell looks set to pay a high price for his cheap shot on Knights forward Tyson Frizell.

