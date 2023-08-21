A BIG auction result in Hamilton East over the weekend has set a suburb residential sale record.
The auction of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom renovated 1930s Californian bungalow at 15 Hebburn Street in Hamilton East produced the record-breaking result on Saturday when it sold under the hammer for $3,010,000.
The result smashed the previous record of $2.9 million set in 2021 following the sale of a stately three-bedroom Federation home on 1416 square metres at 50 Dumaresq Street.
George Rafty and Luke Murdoch from First National Real Estate Newcastle City marketed the sale of the home which was listed with an auction guide of $2.4 million to $2.6 million.
The auction attracted three registered bidders, all from the Hunter region, who placed 31 bids in total in front of a crowd of around 50 onlookers.
"The opening bid was $2.2 million and we had a price guide of $2.4 million to $2.6 million, so it's obviously gone well above all of our expectations," Mr Rafty said.
Mr Rafty said the home attracted strong interest throughout the four-week campaign, with 47 groups attending the open house inspections.
Interest came from buyers in the Newcastle and Hunter regions as well as Sydney.
"We were having anywhere from five to eight groups at mid-week inspections, which are usually very quiet, so we knew it had a lot of interest," he said.
"It was a quality home that attracted good, genuine buyers."
The property had undergone a renovation that blended the home's original features with modern updates, including ornate plaster ceilings and leadlight windows alongside an extension at the rear with 4.8-metre high cathedral ceilings.
It also featured smart home automation throughout and had been designed for wheelchair access.
"The fact that it had been so beautifully renovated was a big drawcard," he said.
"They had added a lot of automation, so all of the lighting, all of the media and things like doors could all be controlled from a phone or ipad.
"It also offered a great lifestyle being up the road to the beach and it's a very quiet yet convenient location for people that want to live near the inner city of Newcastle."
The median house value in Hamilton East is $1.39 million, according to CoreLogic.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
