Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock rode a treble and Tamworth trainer Holly Williams won with her first starter on Monday at Scone.
Bullock had victories for former boss Todd Howlett (Christa), top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees (Elleves) and Scone's Paul Messara (Angelica) on the eight-race card to go to seven wins in his Australian premiership defence.
Ben Looker, who starts a four-week ban on September 3 for his ride on Another Spirit at Grafton last month, had two wins on the day.
The first was for Williams aboard three-year-old filly Gold Lover. A $1.85 favourite for the 900m maiden, Gold Lover had come from trainer Terry Croft to Williams.
It was an easy watch for Williams as Gold Lover led, stole a gap at the 300m mark and was never threatened to win by 2.35 lengths.
Williams, who had stints with Tony Gollan then the Peter and Paul Snowden stables before getting her licence in June, was thrilled with the run.
"We actually bought her off the Inglis Online as a yearling, then we broke her in and she went to Terry Croft, and I'd just like to thank them," Williams told Sky Racing. "Terry and Ros, they have been great to us the last 12 months.
"She's really quick out of the gates and she puts herself into the race every time."
Looker later drove Tracey Bartley-trained Adelinda to the line to edge out favourite Diva Carolina in the 1300m benchmark 58 handicap for fillies and mares.
