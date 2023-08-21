POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner after a child drowned in the Hunter Valley last week.
About 4pm Friday emergency services, including police, paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to a property in Pokolbin.
According to police reports, a child was pulled unconscious from a dam on a vineyard property with tourist accommodation on site.
The child was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. Despite their best efforts, the child could not be saved and died at the scene.
Hunter Valley police have been investigating the incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.
No further details are expected to be released about the tragic drowning.
Drowning deaths have been on the rise with 339 people losing their lives in Australian waterways in the 12 months to June 30 last year.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
