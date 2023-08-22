Merewether athlete Rose Davies has made a personal-best time top of the priority list at the World Championships in Budapest.
The Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative will don the Australian uniform in the opening round of the women's 5000 metres on Wednesday (7:10pm, AEST).
Davies will be eyeing off a mark of 15 minutes, 7.49 seconds (15:07.49) set in Sydney over 12 months ago.
Her season-best time (15:10.30) over 5000m accompanied a race win in Norway on June 3. She also ran 15:23.25 to claim silver at national titles in Brisbane in April and 15:28.07 in France on June 10.
"Obviously you want to be pushing to make those finals because once you're there anything can happen," Davies told the Newcastle Herald.
"At the end of the day though this sport is so pure because it has that personal metric of a PB [personal best] that you can break. So a PB would be great."
Hungary marks her fourth major track-and-field meet internationally since 2021 and follows on from World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst earlier this year.
"It has been a really great season, but there is always something different about championship racing that makes it more exciting," she said.
"It's why we first get into the sport and its really the big driver to continue in this sport.
"Not many people get the opportunity to represent their country so I'm just so grateful to be given these opportunities."
Davies made her World Championships debut last year in Oregon.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
