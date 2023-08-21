Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Petrol prices in the Hunter still sky-rocking over two dollars a litre

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
August 22 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petrol prices at Wallsend Coles Express during March last year. Picture by Marina Neill
Petrol prices at Wallsend Coles Express during March last year. Picture by Marina Neill

Each day, Chantel drives the 165 kilometres from North Rothbury to the upper-northern Sydney suburb of Galston for work, a commute that used to cost her roughly $150 a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking and general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.