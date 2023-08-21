Newcastle Herald
Torrie Lewis 'loving the experience' at first World Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Australian sprinter Torrie Lewis. Picture by Simon Sturzaker
Drawn alongside US sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson and enduring a nearby false-start protest, it was quite the World Championships introduction for Australia's youngest team member Torrie Lewis.

