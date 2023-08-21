Drawn alongside US sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson and enduring a nearby false-start protest, it was quite the World Championships introduction for Australia's youngest team member Torrie Lewis.
And that was before her women's 100-metre heat even got underway at Hungary's National Athletic Centre on Sunday night (AEST).
Lewis admits feeling "frustrated" with her performance, finishing sixth in a time of 11.45 seconds and not progressing to the semi-finals, but also "loving the experience".
The 18-year-old, now based in Brisbane, was a former Newcastle schoolgirl and Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club member.
"Bit frustrated with my race today, felt great in warm up, but it just didn't come together in my race," Lewis posted on social media.
"Definitely felt like I should have been capable of a better time, however, am absolutely loving the experience and learning so much to go forward with and build for next year."
In 13 runs this year, Lewis has consistently clocked between her personal-best 11.23s (Sydney on March 11) and 11.59s (Brisbane on April 1).
Lewis would have needed to better her PB to automatically qualify from her heat, which was the fastest of seven, with now No.1 seed Richardson (10.92) firing an early warning shot ahead of Natasha Morrison (11.02) and Zaynab Dosso (11.14).
The next three quickest times were also called up to the last 24 with the cut-off being 11.26s.
Lewis will now turn her attention to the women's 4x100m relay this weekend.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.