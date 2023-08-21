A MAN was lying drunk across the backseat of a ute when the driver was clocked speeding at 135 kilometres per hour, police said.
Hunter Valley Highway Patrol police slapped a 59-year-old man with almost $3000 in fines and nine demerit points for flying along at more than 45 kilometres per hour over the signposted limit with an unrestrained passenger in the back.
Officers were conducting mobile speed patrols on Segenhoe Road at Segenhoe on Sunday about 4.45pm when they spotted a Toyota Landcruiser breaking the road rules.
Police said they clocked the ute travelling at 135 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone.
They pulled the vehicle over and said they discovered a 29-year-old man "laying across the backseat of the utility" who was "not wearing a seatbelt and intoxicated".
Highway patrol police said they asked the driver how fast he thought he was going and he replied "I have no idea".
He was issued two penalty notices, with the speed carrying a $2616 fine and six demerits, and the unrestrained passenger carrying $362 and three demerits.
He lost his licence on the spot, police said.
"Highway patrol frequently target back roads as well as major roads," a spokesperson said.
"Please remember to adhere to the speed limit on these roads and drive to the conditions."
