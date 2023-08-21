Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter Valley highway patrol stop man speeding on Segenhoe Road with unrestrained passenger

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied by NSW Police
Picture supplied by NSW Police

A MAN was lying drunk across the backseat of a ute when the driver was clocked speeding at 135 kilometres per hour, police said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.