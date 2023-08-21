Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Adamstown Bowling Club tuning up for a larger live music offering after riding out noise complaints

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adamstown Bowling Club venue manager Matt Field is hopeful the Locker Room will be open in September. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Adamstown Bowling Club venue manager Matt Field is hopeful the Locker Room will be open in September. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Venue manager Matt Field is "99 per cent confident" Adamstown Bowling Club's new purpose-built live music venue will be open for business next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.