Venue manager Matt Field is "99 per cent confident" Adamstown Bowling Club's new purpose-built live music venue will be open for business next month.
The news follows the return of the popular venue's full complement of live music at the weekend.
Last month Adamstown Bowling Club made the decision to momentarily pause acoustic music on the greens on Friday and Saturday evenings after an ugly incident between a female staff member and a nearby neighbour.
It is alleged the neighbour verbally abused the staff member on the boundary of the club as she was conducting a decibel reading.
In response Adamstown Bowling Club hired security staff and trained them to conduct the decibel checks.
"It was a bit touch-and-go, but we decided we'd go through and do it," Mr Field said.
"We were definitely confident we'd put all our measures in place to keep the staff and patrons safe."
Later this week the final building compliance inspection will be made on the bowling club's new sound-proofed "Locker Room" music space, which is expected to host live music on Friday and Saturday nights, plus singer-songwriter evenings on Thursdays.
The room will have a standing capacity of 100 people.
Mr Field said the music space was the "finish line" for the club's ambitions to become a major music venue in Newcastle.
"I'm 99 per cent sure it's all compliant so I can't see any reason why it wouldn't pass," he said.
The Locker Room will also be the permanent home of Mr Field's live-stream show, Music People, which has been produced out of various venues since it was launched in September 2020.
Music People has hosted the likes of Vacations, Alex The Astronaut, Emily Wurramara, Darren Percival, Tori Forsyth, William Crighton and Kim Churchill.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
