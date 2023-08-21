MEREWETHER have pulled back in their quest to have suspended No.8 Lachy Milton cleared to play against Maitland in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final on Saturday.
However, the Greens plan to instigate action at the end of the season to prevent players - and clubs - from facing the same predicament in the future.
Milton picked up his third yellow card for the season in the Greens' 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final, which triggers an automatic one-match suspension - ruling him out of the decider.
Merewether challenged the card, which was for repeated team infringements, on the grounds of mistaken identity.
In their submission, Merewether argued that another player, not Milton, was offside.
They supported their challenge with a letter by referee Jarryd Logan.
However, Hunter Rugby Union competitions manager Nicole Jannou said Merewether's challenge did not meet the parameters for 'mistaken identity'.
"The disciplinary rules are black and white," Jannou said. "Merewether were questioning the decision, not the identity of the player. We do not have discretion in the Rugby Australia Rules to go back and review the infringement.
"If you can prove it was mistaken identity ie; Lachy Milton wasn't wearing the No.8 jersey, you have a case. It can't be that the referee made a mistake regarding the infringement.
"I told Merewether to contact Rugby Australia. In my position, I cannot do anything. They are the rules that govern all competitions around Australia."
Merewether considered taking legal action.
"We have had heaps of lawyers and representatives from other rugby clubs call and say if you need support let us know," Merewether president Luke Tresidder.
"We tried to go down the mistaken identity, but that was thrown out. We will now focus on the rugby and try and change it for next season so no other club has to deal with this."
Maitland captain Sam Callow was suspended for the Blacks' 38-37 win over Wanderers in the preliminary final on Saturday after the breakaway received his third yellow card of the season in the major semi-final.
Two of his cards were for team infringements.
Merewether coach Tony Munro said, though shattered for Milton, he and the players were focused on Saturday's game.
Lachy Miller is likely to move to No.8 in a reshuffled forward pack.
There has been widespread support from Hunter clubs for changes to the rules when it comes to card accumulation.
"Like any document the disciplinary rules are reviewed annually," Jannou said. "Zones can go to their respective union, ours would be NSW Country, and ask for change. Rugby Australia need to approve it."
Jannou said that community rugby was administered largely by volunteers.
"People are suggesting there should be a differentiation when it comes to accumulation between team infringements and individual infringements," Jannou said. "You would get clubs chomping at each other arguing what cards were for what. The administration burden would be enormous if every yellow card could be challenged at the judiciary. There are reasons why the rules are the way they are."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
