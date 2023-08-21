Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Greens gun Lachy Milton to miss grand final after unsuccessful card challenge

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 21 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether No.8 Lachy Milton is set to miss the Hunter Rugby Union grand final due to card accumulation. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Merewether No.8 Lachy Milton is set to miss the Hunter Rugby Union grand final due to card accumulation. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MEREWETHER have pulled back in their quest to have suspended No.8 Lachy Milton cleared to play against Maitland in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.