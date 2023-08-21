Matildas mania was the topic of conversation as we approached the weekend and, despite their final hit-out loss to Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday night, there was more positives than negatives for Australia and women's sport from the World Cup.
Closer to home, there was plenty to celebrate on Sunday as the Newcastle Knights doubled up at McDonald Jones Stadium in front of a full house.
First, the Knights' NRLW side came from behind to pip Brisbane Broncos 22-20 on the buzzer.
Eighteen-year-old Knights halfback Jesse Southwell sealed the victory as the full-time siren sounded in front of a club-record NRLW crowd of 17,043 at McDonald Jones Stadium.
When fans thought that pulsating exchange could not be topped, the Knights men gave them ever more to cheer about with a resounding 29-10 win against South Sydney Rabbitohs. That performance was played out with 29,018 people in the stands.
It was Newcastle's seventh straight NRL win - a feat they last achieved in 2001-02 - and lifted them to sixth on the competition ladder.
Both Knights teams are back at home next Sunday afternoon against the Sharks.
Maitland have a chance to defend their title after booking a spot in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final with a nail-biting win over South Newcastle in the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
Souths now face Cessnock in the preliminary final for another shot at a grand final appearance.
The Goannas beat The Entrance in the minor semi-final on Sunday at Cessnock Sportsground.
Both Cessnock and Souths have players awaiting the outcome of Newcastle Rugby League's match-review committee ahead of Saturday's preliminary final after being put on report for separate incidents across the weekend.
They finished the 14-round season on equal footing with University of Newcastle but finished top by goal percentages.
The two sides will meet in the major semi-final on September 2 while fourth-placed Nova and third-placed West Leagues Balance go head-to-head this Saturday in the do-or-die minor semi-final.
Mentality will be the overarching theme as Charlestown eye the NPLW Northern NSW elimination semi-final after closing the regular season with back-to-back losses.
Azzurri were beaten 4-0 by premiers Broadmeadow in the competition's penultimate round then lost 5-0 to second-placed Newcastle Olympic in the final round at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
Broadmeadow host Olympic in the qualifying semi-final at Magic Park on Friday night (8.15pm) then Azzurri and Maitland square off at Cooks Square Park on Saturday afternoon (4.45pm).
Meanwhile, Broadmeadow confirmed their status as the main threat to Lambton Jaffas' hopes of an NPL men's title double with an impressive 4-2 win over Charlestown at Magic Park on Sunday in the qualifying final.
Maitland scored two tries in the final five minutes to break Wanderers' hearts 38-37 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and secure a place in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.
Maitland will now meet Merewether in the decider at the same venue next Saturday.
Now, Maitland coach Luke Cunningham is preparing his players for a the biggest week of their rugby lives as the Blacks strive to end a 24-year HRU premiership drought.
In the wake of the gut-wrenching defeat, veteran breakaway Marcus Christensen said he plans to "hang around" for another season and is confident a young Wanderers outfit can bounce back in 2024.
Wanderers, however, are set to do battle for the HRU women's premiership when they face Hamilton in the grand final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Northstars coach Kevin Noble lamented "we were good, but not good enough" as the club's Australian Ice Hockey League campaign came to an end for 2023 in the shape of a 4-1 loss to Perth Thunder on Saturday.
Terrigal Avoca stalwart Jayson Van Dam celebrated his 300th appearance, a win and a minor premiership all in the same game as the Panthers downed Nelson Bay Marlins to secure first place in the men's Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.
Sam Mudford scored a hat-trick but it wasn't enough for Wests while runaway minor premiers Norths suffered their first loss of the season in Hunter Coast Premier League Hockey.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
