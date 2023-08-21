Mandalong's Jamie Cassar savours final shot with Paradise Point

PARADISE Point lived up to the expectations of Jamie Cassar when he secured the Mandalong owner-trainer-breeder his biggest opportunity in harness racing at Menangle on Monday.
The For A Reason two-year-old colt made the most of an ideal run in the one-one position to easily win his heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge Blue series and book a place in the $100,000 final on Eureka night at the track on September 2.
Morisset product Jack Callaghan gave Paradise Point the run of the race from gate six, and the $5 chance did the rest, powering to the front late for a 4.4-metre win in a mile of 1:54:9.
It was a second victory in six starts for Paradise Point, but a first since winning on debut at Newcastle on June 9.
He was sixth the start before from a wide gate in the NSW Bred final at Menangle but Cassar was confident of success on Monday with a better run.
"We've known how good he was all along and we've just been waiting for the right race for him," Cassar said.
"We put him in there and we're into a $100,000 final now.
"He hasn't been able to draw an alley, but Jack drove him a treat and it was good to see it work out that way.
"That will be my first $100,000 race starter. I think my biggest before was a $25,000 Country series race at Menangle."
Cassar has been training since 2000, and drove before that, but in recent years he has focused on breeding, which has included buying stallion Caribbean Blaster.
"I was just sick of buying New Zealand horses and having them break down and having other problems with them," he said.
"I said to my owner, we're better off breeding our own.
"I've got a crop of two-year-olds now, a group of yearling behind them and all my mares are in foal to Caribbean Blaster.
"I bred [Paradise Point] myself out a mare, Corella Magic, I got from Rob Hosking at East Maitland years ago. She's a half to Robin Hood, out of the same mare, Surfers Paradise.
"I just wanted to take my time with him. We've been pretty patient with him. When you know they've got a bit of ability, you want to look after them.
"From the day he was born, I knew he could run. Just looking at him, he was put together nice."
He said Paradise Point would not race again until the final.
"He'll just go straight into the race," he said.
"I'll work him in there at Newcastle a couple of times and keep him fresh. If we draw an alley, we're in it."
Tough Nut Teejay was fourth in his 2YO heat for Millers Forrest trainer Chris Bourke.
Callaghan also qualified Bretts Red for Narelle McCarthy for the three-year-old geldings and entires series final with a win.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
