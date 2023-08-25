4 beds | 6 bath | 2 car
Introducing a new standard in residential luxury, this meticulously designed four-bedroom + study home is tailored to accommodate a growing family's every need.
From comfort and entertainment to privacy and relaxation, no detail has been overlooked in crafting this extraordinary property.
The brainchild of architect Stephen Gray from Liquid Architecture, builder Richard Fox, landscape architect Gerard Everson from Octopus Design, and the innovative team at Latham's Kitchens, this collaborative effort has resulted in an acclaimed, multi-award-winning home suitable for families at any stage of life.
Within this remarkable abode, two separate living areas provide ample space for everyone to unwind.
The heart of the home is the dining area, featuring a bespoke table, where the family can gather and connect.
Multiple sets of glass sliding doors connect effortlessly to an inviting Ekodeck and low-maintenance gardens, further enhancing the living experience.
Prepare to be astonished by an array of remarkable features that set this home apart.
An unparalleled Gaggenau kitchen appliance suite will delight any culinary enthusiast.
The unique splashback, boasting two touch screens, serves as both a recipe display and an entertainment hub for streaming Netflix or showcasing cherished family photos.
But there's more to explore - a fully equipped Teppanyaki kitchen, perfect for hosting guests, accompanied by a 114-bottle wine cabinet to elevate any gathering.
An 11m electric-heated lap pool runs parallel to a boundary wall ingeniously doubling as a colossal screen for the top-of-the-range Epson projector.
Imagine enjoying the footy while cooking in either kitchen or having an unforgettable movie night right in the pool - a feature that defies comparison.
And let's not forget the award-winning bathroom - a room dedicated to the ultimate relaxation experience.
At its centre lies a luxurious Victoria + Albert freestanding bath that epitomizes indulgence.
A host of inclusions and amazing features doesn't stop there
Only a visit will uncover the highlights to be discovered.
They include electric gated entry to oversized double garage allowing secure parking for four cars, 20kW (58 panels) of solar zoned ducted air-conditioning, two ethanol fireplaces and under floor heating provide.
The property also boasts full security system including cameras and alarm.
