Government review found Crakanthorp property holdings did not impact on Hunter Park

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:49pm
A review of the Hunter Park project has found undisclosed property holdings relating to former Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp did not impact on decision-making processes or governance relating to the project.

