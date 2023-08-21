Knights utility Lachlan Miller linked to Super League club

ON first impressions he looked capable of establishing himself as the Newcastle Knights' long-term fullback.
Now it appears Lachlan Miller could be on his way out of the club just one year into a three-season deal.
Miller, the ex-Australian rugby sevens speedster, is reportedly considering a move to the Leeds Rhinos, having been given permission by the Knights to explore his options.
After one year and seven games in the NRL with Cronulla, Miller joined Newcastle this season and made an immediate impact, starring in several early games.
At the halfway point in the season, he was Newcastle's leading player in the Dally M medal voting, with 17 points.
But he has not been used in the top grade since Kalyn Ponga was reinstated as fullback for the round-13 win against Manly.
Miller has since spent time in NSW Cup playing in the halves and is currently sidelined with a calf injury.
He strung together 11 consecutive games in Newcastle's top team, scoring two tries in the round-three loss at home to the Dolphins.
AAP reports:
Newcastle's Bradman Best puts his career-best season down to new levels of self-belief, and the desire to prove his doubters wrong has only emboldened him.
"I love it," he said. "Doubt me more and I'll show you, that just adds fire to the belly. It doesn't bother me."
Brad Fittler's decision to select the uncapped Best in the NSW side for July's third State of Origin match was met with scepticism from media pundits as the likes of Izack Tago, Will Penisini and Kotoni Staggs missed out.
But the call proved a masterstroke. Best enjoyed one of the great Origin debuts, scoring twice to help the Blues avoid a dreaded series whitewash.
Since then, Best's stocks have risen in line with an ongoing seven-game winning streak that has the Knights on the cusp of securing a top-eight spot despite sitting 14th on the ladder in late June.
In Sunday's 29-10 defeat of South Sydney, Best and the Knights' left edge completely neutralised their counterparts on the right, with Best scoring once and keeping his opposite man Campbell Graham contained.
Best's current contract runs through 2024 so he can begin negotiating with rivals from November 1, but the 22-year-old has no plans to leave the Knights.
"What we're doing this year is really special," he said.
"We've got some big players, this club's going somewhere and I obviously want to win a comp here."
