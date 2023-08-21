THREE boys are due to appear in children's court charged over a police pursuit in a stolen car which was 'deliberately driven at two police vehicles' and hit a pedestrian.
On Monday afternoon Newcastle City police were alerted by multiple callers that a sedan was being driven dangerously in the Wallsend area.
Police initiated patrols of the area and, shortly after 5pm, attempted to stop the sedan on Douglas Street, Waratah. A pursuit was initiated when the driver allegedly ignored police directions to stop.
Police will allege in court that the sedan was deliberately driven at two police vehicles in Abbott Street, with both vehicles damaged, one extensively.
A parked truck was also damaged, and a member of the public was allegedly hit by the car before it was driven from the scene.
The sedan was followed to Jesmond where the car stopped and three boys, aged 13, 15 and 16, were arrested and taken to Waratah police station.
A 15-year-old boy, who police will allege was the driver, has been charged with seven offences including police pursuit - drive dangerously, use offensive weapon in company to avoid apprehension, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, breach of bail and possess prohibited drug, among other charges.
The other two boys have each been charged with being carried in conveyance. All three were refused bail overnight to appear in Broadmeadow Children's Court on Tuesday.
The man who was allegedly hit by the sedan was not seriously injured.
Police have confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen from a property in Waratah West on Sunday night.
Inquiries are continuing into the whereabouts of the fourth person believed to have also been in the car.
