Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenagers allegedly led police on pursuit through Waratah and Jesmond

By Newsroom
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers from Newcastle City Police District were alerted yesterday afternoon by multiple callers that a sedan was being driven dangerously in the Wallsend area. Picture: Generic police photo
Officers from Newcastle City Police District were alerted yesterday afternoon by multiple callers that a sedan was being driven dangerously in the Wallsend area. Picture: Generic police photo

THREE boys are due to appear in children's court charged over a police pursuit in a stolen car which was 'deliberately driven at two police vehicles' and hit a pedestrian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.