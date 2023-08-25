3 beds | 2 bath | 0 car
A once-in-a-lifetime home, "The Stables" is a masterclass in fusing the best of heritage features with contemporary design.
Lovingly crafted by its artistic owners, the home is what dreams are made of.
Originally two terraces, the property has been beautifully curated into one magnificent 243sqm home.
A cobbled lane adjoins providing access to the yard and just a dozen or so steps from Cooks Hill café, dining, and arts precinct.
Striking, double carriageway doors lead to sun filled, open plan interiors that allow lots of spaces to relax and unwind.
There are three spacious bedrooms plus dressing room or potential fourth bedroom and an entertainer's dream kitchen with CaesarStone benchtops and butler's pantry.
The two bathrooms are show-stoppers, the main with a luxurious free-standing brass bathtub.
There is potential to create a separate studio or home office for a second income and it's just a short stroll to the city's specialty shops, parks, harbour and beaches.
"This property is highly recognisable as part of Newcastle's history," listing agent Tammy Hawkins from McGrath Real Estate said.
"The two original terraces were built in 1884 by a local businessman with a carriageway between them.
"It was been a labour of love by the current owners, Sue Atkinson, a local artist and Joe Sgro, with the help of architect Steele Onley of Studio Dot.
"They have created one jaw-dropping masterpiece using new and repurposed materials, sourced Australia wide.
"The result is an outstanding home with bundles of charm combined with modern liveability."
The upstairs bathroom features a reclaimed timber ceiling and the brass bath was sourced from Melbourne.
The courtyard and the side lane have been paved with the repurposed bricks from the internal walls that were knocked down during the renovation.
"There are two Balinese pillars, sourced from Mullumbimby, in the old carriage way," Tammy said.
"These are statement pieces of the entryway and really work within the space.
"It is open plan which flows effortlessly to the sun-drenched courtyard.
"The upstairs terrace is reminiscent of dining in a Parisian café."
In the 1980s it was a gallery café called the 'The Cloister'. A place where artists, poets and bohemian types like to gather.
"We've had young families, single people, younger and older couples, all of whom are looking for a low-maintenance inner city lifestyle where they can walk to beaches, bars and cafes," Tammy said.
"The location, design and character of the home have been real drawcards.
"This home feels special in every sense of the word. It has such a great energy and no stone has been left unturned with the renovation. It is such a credit to the owners.
"We have had people come and tell us that this is one of their favourite houses in Newcastle and we can see why.
"It feels like a once in a lifetime property as homes like this one just don't come up very often."
