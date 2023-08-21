A HUNTER Valley pub that was once owned by Sydney underworld figure Abe Saffron is back on the market.
The Station Hotel and Motel at Kurri Kurri is listed for sale via expressions of interest with HTL Property agents Xavier Plunkett and Ben Kennedy who are guiding $2 million to $2.5 million for the property.
There are no gaming machines included in the sale.
The listing of the hotel comes less than three years after it was sold to DB Pubs Pty Ltd in February 2021.
Prior to that it was owned and operated by long-time hoteliers Billy and Di Metcalfe for two decades.
The large-format two-storey pub is positioned on 2,272 square metres on the corner of Coronation Street and Victoria Street and offers a public bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, beer garden, 11 pub-style accommodation rooms and function space.
The motel features 17 ensuite motel rooms, a manager's residence and 16 car parking spaces on a separate title.
Mr Plunkett said the total accommodation revenue ending the 2023 financial year was $555,831, with vendor-reported profits of $334,175.
"Most of the value is in the 18 motel rooms, "Mr Plunkett said.
"There is the potential for a restaurant operator to run the restaurant and the rooms, or as a functions centre in the pub or have someone run it as a more traditional pub.
"There are a few options there."
The hotel holds a long history in the region.
Opened in 1904 and operated by Scottish hotelier Robert Robertson, the pub was designed by renowned Maitland-based architect James Warren Scobie.
Among its previous owners was notorious crime boss Abe Saffron who purchased the pub in 1944 with his business partner, Hilton Kincaid.
It was a short-lived transaction, however, with the pair selling the pub less than one year later in February 1945.
Expressions of interest close on September 21 at 3pm.
The listing joins a string of pubs marketed for sale with HTL Property across Newcastle and the Hunter region in the past 12 months.
In May, East Maitland's the Bank Hotel, which is owned by Laundy Hotels, was listed for sale with HTL Property's Blake Edwards and Daniel Dragicevich with price expectations above $20 million.
Other pubs that have sold in the past 12 months include the Beach Hotel in Merewether, the Sunnyside Tavern in Broadmeadow, the Northumberland Hotel in Lambton, Mayfield's Beauford Hotel and the Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.