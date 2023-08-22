Australian representative Matthew Baus has joined the Charlestown Tigers in a move that has stunned the Newcastle bowls community.
Baus, arguably one of the finest bowlers ever to play in the Newcastle area, has accepted the position of Bowls Facility Coordinator at Club Charlestown after 11 seasons at Raymond Terrace. He starts next month.
Baus has a history of making records in Newcastle. He is one of eight players to win the grand slam of zone events - singles, pairs, triples and fours. He has done that twice. They add to this his victories in the Champion of Champions singles, pairs and fours. He is one of only two to claim the "Super Grand Slam".
Baus was also part of a pennant campaign at Raymond Terrace that included seven straight grade one flag successes, topped off with the grade one state flag in July.
He will join Daniel Hill at the helm of the Tigers and, no doubt, together they will form a formidable partnership.
"Having Matty at the Tigers den is fantastic and he will be a draw card for other players wanting to play with the best there is," Hill sai. "We are honoured to have him join us"
Baus said the move was "one of, if not the toughest, decisions I have ever had to make as we had built a winning culture at the hanger.
"I 'm looking forward to a new challenge and, given time, hope to build Charlestown into a club that can compete with what I was part of at the Jets," he said.
Baus rejected a suggestion that the decision by Scott Beagan to leave the Jets and Joel Field's return to Charlestown had an influence on his move.
** Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik from Raymond Terrace are among nine Hunter bowlers selected in the KENO NSW Blues women's team to compete at the 2023 Australian Sides Championships in Western Australia.
Sharon McReynolds (Raymond Terrace) and Betty Herbertson (Soldiers Point) are in the women's senior side. Charlestown's Daniel Hill and Matt Baus join Lee Schraner from Raymond Terrace in the men's side. Soldiers Point duo Bill Ahoy, Michael Beesley and Kim Jaques from Charlestown are in the senior men's side.
** The finals of the men's, senior men's and reserve fours will all be played this Saturday at 10am. In the men's final at Charlestown, Beresfield's Corey Nickalls, Anthony Ellercamp, Brad Unsted and Taylor Appleby battle three of the defending champions from Raymond Terrace in Tim Twining, Jamie Minter and Lee Schraner, who will welcome in Matt Baus to their side after returning from injury.
In the senior final at Soldiers Point, the home team of Chris Ramage, Bill Ahoy, Michael Beesley and Warren Shipley will battle with Peter Callaghan, Les Pyke, Chris Heath and Mark Heath from Windale Gateshead.
The open reserve final at Lambton has Beresfield's Colin Cox, Wayne McCarthy, Ray Gallagher and Mal Adams take on Lambton's Scott McKinnon, Greg Fox, Kevin Abel and Tony Milton.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
