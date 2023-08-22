Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lawn bowls: Australian representative Matt Baus switches camps from Raymond Terrace to Charlestown

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Baus will play for the Charlestown Tigers from next month, ending an 11 year association with Raymond Terrace.
Matt Baus will play for the Charlestown Tigers from next month, ending an 11 year association with Raymond Terrace.

Australian representative Matthew Baus has joined the Charlestown Tigers in a move that has stunned the Newcastle bowls community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.