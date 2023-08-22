Government must make nation's firefighting force a higher priority

Despite all of Australia's devastating bushfires and the loss of fauna and flora, nothing of significance has been done on a national level to address the issue, with vegetation and grass growth increasing. We have seen lives lost in privately operated firefighting aircraft. This is totally unacceptable these days. Two years ago, I suggested that the RAAF, with the best pilots in the world, should be supplied with firefighting aircraft and Elvis-style helicopters that could be deployed anywhere in Australia, and even to neighbouring allies, within hours.