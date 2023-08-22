Government must make nation's firefighting force a higher priority

I read with interest the editorial 'Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come' (Herald 21/8).
Despite all of Australia's devastating bushfires and the loss of fauna and flora, nothing of significance has been done on a national level to address the issue, with vegetation and grass growth increasing. We have seen lives lost in privately operated firefighting aircraft. This is totally unacceptable these days. Two years ago, I suggested that the RAAF, with the best pilots in the world, should be supplied with firefighting aircraft and Elvis-style helicopters that could be deployed anywhere in Australia, and even to neighbouring allies, within hours.
Weather permitting, excellent public relations with the US would have seen us offer our RAAF emergency firefighting air force deployed and arrive within hours, to assist in the Maui emergency. Amphibious firefighting aircraft can fill their water tanks within seconds. All that is required is a water source, i.e. lake, river or sea.
Instead of concentrating solely on war machines, the British, United States and Australian governments should have started these firefighting objectives years ago as we are already at war with the environment in relation to global warming, lightning strikes and arson attacks, not to mention droughts and floods.
Greg Cameron has consistently pushed for a dedicated new freight line to connect a container port in Newcastle to a distribution point in Western Sydney. The concept is so sensible that it makes a mockery of those in charge of planning and implementation. Not only does it provide long term utilisation of the harbour, it allows the existing railway to provide useful commuter transport with frequent movements, unhindered by freight train timetables. A container terminal without the rail would be a travesty, just duplicating the craziness around Botany trucking containers.
Building infrastructure to provide future efficiencies and a boost to productivity should take precedence over a fast train for people. Besides, by the time it's built you'll be able to call a flying Uber and get to Sydney in half an hour.
It is apparent that the people of Newcastle have spoken, via a council commissioned Supercars survey, with an emphatic "no" to the return of the Newcastle 500 event to our city. The Supercars survey is what lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, the Newcastle Labor councillors and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp wanted, and now the result has been delivered to them in no uncertain terms.
Therefore, can we expect our politicians to act in good faith and accept the wishes of the people of Newcastle to rid the city of this most costly and divisive event?
I've been waiting for a comment in the Herald on this subject, but nothing has appeared. All the talk surrounding the Matildas winning the soccer World Cup and Australia having a public holiday if it occurred, was obviously premature.
Talk about putting the mockers on the Aussie girls. As if there wasn't enough pressure on the team already. If only someone could have tapped Albo on the shoulder and whispered, "Let's not get ahead of ourselves here, Anthony, and wait for it to happen. Having said all that, the Matildas did Australia proud and played their hearts out.
Is Newcastle a 'Goldilocks' (just right) city as claimed in a June 2020 City Report and repeated by others since? ('Our Goldilocks city where all developers are welcome', Opinion, 21/8).
Goldilocks and the Three Bears is a fairy tale. The way things stand, Newcastle as a Goldilocks city is also a fairy tale. As a prospective RE buyer, I can think of better places in Australia to spend my money than the "God-awful cement canyon of Honeysuckle" with a view of industrial sites and port facilities. For RE developers, return on investment and capital gains must surely be better elsewhere in Australia.
Vancouver, in Canada, successfully reinvented itself in the 1970s. It was an industrial port city processing and shipping lumber. Now Vancouver is a modern, vibrant, elegant, techno, and eco friendly city, which is an international tourist destination. Newcastle can do the same, if freed from Geoffrey Watson's "smallish group of very powerful people ... who really seem to be in control." Newcastle needs a new controlling group of go-getters who think 'outside the box'.
The AMA agreed with the government on the new 60-day dispensing rules, which a lot of Aussies are looking forward to from September 1, during this cost of living crisis.
How trivial and pathetic it is to see the right wing and its supporters blaming the Prime Minister for jinxing the Matildas. Really? The sky is falling. Blame the Labor Party. Keep up the good work, Albo.
I find South Sydney's coach Jason Demetriou's comments about Latrell Mitchell's cheap shot amusing. Silly? I'd call it cheap or grubby. Mitchell and his mate, Cody Walker, are the worst losers I've ever seen. Time to grow up boys.
I don't think I've been more ashamed to be a white Australian than seeing our shadow attorney-general, Michaelia Cash, leading a chant of "if you don't know - vote 'no'!" with a group of privileged white older Australians. The LNP has deliberately destroyed its relationship with indigenous Australians with its negative and destructive campaign against a voice.
Newcastle as the 'Goldilocks' city? ('Newcastle is Australia's 'Goldilocks' city', Letters, 17/8). They've thrown out the porridge and now they're building a bigger bowl.
Lighten up males. ('Barbie fails to impress', Letters 3/8, and 'Is Barbie a harbinger of doom?', Letters, 12/8). This movie and the humour was aimed at female audiences. Myself and five friends (late 70s) enjoyed it. We gave it 10/10. Margot Robbie was great and Ryan Gosling (as Ken) was easy on the eye too. It was just good fun. We were entertained, but it's not for male audiences.
