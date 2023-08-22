Newcastle Herald
Letters

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Updated August 23 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:00am
Government must make nation's firefighting force a higher priority
Government must make nation's firefighting force a higher priority

I read with interest the editorial 'Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come' (Herald 21/8).

