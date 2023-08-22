Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Charlestown eye win from first-round finals roll of the dice

By Craig Kerry
Updated August 22 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown captain Nigel Boogaard on the pitch on Sunday in the 4-2 loss to Broadmeadow at Magic Park. Picture by Simone De Peak
Charlestown captain Nigel Boogaard on the pitch on Sunday in the 4-2 loss to Broadmeadow at Magic Park. Picture by Simone De Peak

Coach James Pascoe hopes his gamble with skipper Nigel Boogaard and other underdone players against Broadmeadow will pay off on Sunday when Charlestown host Weston in a sudden-death NPL men's semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.