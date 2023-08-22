NPL: Charlestown eye win from first-round finals roll of the dice

Coach James Pascoe hopes his gamble with skipper Nigel Boogaard and other underdone players against Broadmeadow will pay off on Sunday when Charlestown host Weston in a sudden-death NPL men's semi-final.
Azzurri, who led the league for most of the season, finished third then went down 4-2 to Magic in the qualifying final on Sunday, setting up a minor semi-final clash with the Bears at Lisle Carr Oval (2.30pm).
The slick Broadmeadow attack laid siege to the Charlestown goal at Magic Park in the first half, but brilliant saves from Ben McNamara kept the damage to 2-0 before a late Jacob Melling penalty had Charlestown down only a goal at the break.
A stunning long-range strike from Broadmeadow midfielder James Cresnar made it 3-1 before Azzurri lost Jethro Elkington to two bookings.
Rene Ferguson gave Azzurri hope with a goal before former Charlestown striker Riley Smith scored in stoppage time for the hosts.
Pascoe took part of the blame for the first-half performance after throwing Boogaard, Harry Frendo and Cal Bower into the starting side.
Boogaard had not played since hurting his knee in the second half against Olympic on July 15, Bower had only one match because of suspensions since being sent off against Cooks Hill on July 1 and Frendo had limited minutes in their past two games after missing several with injury.
Rene Ferguson was also moved up front after spending the past few matches filling in at the back.
Pascoe believed playing week-on-week would be best for his squad, given their setbacks, and he hoped the returning crew would be sharper against the Bears.
"I went that way because I felt if we were going to do anything in a couple of weeks' time, we were going to need those boys to get some minutes," Pascoe said of his starting line-up against Magic.
"If we'd got through, it would have been a big bonus.
"Now it means we have to walk the tightrope."
Boogaard came back from bone bruising and medial ligament damage in his right knee, and the former Jets captain limped through parts of Sunday's match.
The 37-year-old centre-back did not train on the Thursday night prior and was also in doubt for the game because of the impending arrival of son, Louie.
The Boogaards welcomed him into the world on Friday morning, opening up the possibility of Nigel playing.
"I fully expected to go into that game without him, but then he stuck his hand up on Saturday morning," Pascoe said on Tuesday.
"I touched base with him yesterday and he pulled up very sore after the game, but he'll have a lightish week again and I don't think I'll be able to stop him playing again this weekend.
"I've said all the way along that for me the decision was never about if he'd be able to grit his teeth and play with pain, it was always about weighing up the risk of a career-ending, long-term injury from playing on a knee that wasn't stable, but he's good and he was all cleared.
"He'll take a lot of value out of that [game]. The knee is structurally good enough now to do no more damage there. Now it's about getting some sharpness.
"If we had of left him another week. It might be too late."
Frendo was nursing a shoulder injury out of the game, while Ryan Frame was a late substitute in his return from knee and collarbone injuries.
Elkington, though, is expected to cop a two-game ban, given he has been suspended already this year. Matt Johnson will be available after serving his two-game ban.
