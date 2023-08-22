Meetings between former minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp and Venues NSW relating to the Hunter Park development were outside the scope of a government review.
The review was ordered by Premier Chris Minns on August 5 when he dumped Mr Crakanthorp from the ministry after it was revealed Mr Crakanthorp had not disclosed all of his extended family's property holdings in and around Broadmeadow.
The review found the decision making processes and governance of the Hunter Park urban renewal project were not compromised by Mr Crakanthorp's failure to disclose properties owned by his family.
A spokeswoman for the premier said on Tuesday that the issue of what meetings Mr Crakanthorp may have regarding Hunter Park was a matter for ICAC.
The corruption watchdog is yet to indicate if it will formally investigate Mr Crakanthorp's failure to declare the property holdings, which Mr Minns described as "significant breach of the ministerial code".
He said the Newcastle MP would be dumped from the Labor party if ICAC launched a formal investigation.
Mr Crakanthorp's wife or her family are not accused of any wrongdoing.
The review was conducted by the Cabinet Office and engaged Chris Wilson, an independent planning expert, to provide advice on land use planning matters in the report.
It recommended the pause on NSW Government work on precinct planning should be lifted to reduce delays and provide certainty to stakeholders and the community.
The review made four recommendations to Government to ensure ongoing transparency and robust governance.
Planning Minister Paul Scully confirmed the recommendations would be adopted.
"I am committed to seeing the urban renewal project in Broadmeadow - such a key growth area for the Hunter - come to fruition and kick-start urban renewal in the region.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
