THE Newcastle Jets will be a part of history as the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) looks to tap into the growing support for women's football.
The A-League women's season kicks off on the weekend of October 14-15, with the Jets to take on the Central Coast, who are new to the women's competition, in Gosford.
The rivalry between the two clubs is one of the biggest in the country. The Jets will field a new-look side.
Matildas winger Cortnee Vine headlines an opening-day blockbuster at Allianz Stadium, where her Sydney FC will take on Western Sydney on October 14.
Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix will also host games at Women's World Cup stadia.
The Matildas' incredible level of support has prompted the APL to take the punt on big venues.
A-Leagues Commissioner Nick Garcia said the APL had "set our sights on record-breaking domestic attendances for the opening weekend".
"We know there is a huge appetite for football in Australia and New Zealand right now, so if you loved the last month, then come and be part of what will be a very special experience," he said.
The weekend of October 14-15 will be a standalone women's round, with the A-League Men kicking off a week later.
The APL have announced a range of measures to make the league as accessible as possible, including free tickets for children under the age of 16 through the Liberty A-League Pass.
All matches will be shown live and free by broadcasters 10 Play and Paramount Plus.
Kick-off times are yet to be released, while the full fixture will be revealed later this week.
