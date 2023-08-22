Three finalists have been named in the 2023 Westfield Kotara Local Heroes program and are in the running for a $20,000 grant.
Now in its sixth year, the program recognises everyday role models who make a positive impact on their local community or the environment.
This year's Westfield Kotara Local Heroes finalists are:
Ann-Maria Martin, Survivor's R Us
"Ann-Maria Martin is a beacon of light and support for many local people who need relief from domestic violence, homelessness or unemployment. Maria is the founder and leader of Survivor's R Us, a non-profit enterprise whose services include free psychosocial counselling, The Pantry discount store, an op-shop and free meals."
Claudia Tolhurst, Hunter Melanoma Foundation
"Claudia Tolhurst is the local driving force behind preventing melanoma, catching it early and supporting those stricken by it. As the Executive Officer of the Hunter Melanoma Foundation, Claudia is on a mission to save lives with free pop-up Spot Checks and by teaching children and adults to be sun safe."
Marnie Robertson, Grainery Care Inc
"Generous Marnie Robertson is a domestic violence survivor who gives back to the community as an enthusiastic volunteer at Grainery Care. She provides food to people in need through her many shifts at the Foodcare Centre in Mayfield. In addition, Marnie delivers food parcels across the Newcastle region, often at her own expense."
The successful "hero" will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, and each finalist will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.
Since the program was established in 2018, the Westfield Local Heroes program has invested $6.135 million in community grants, with a further $1.26 million to be awarded this year.
"We are delighted to shine a spotlight on those in our community who are making an impactful contribution through the Westfield Local Heroes program," Westfield Kotara centre manager Kelly Lewis said.
"This year's finalists span a wide range of sectors, showcasing the widespread and positive impact of these grants to the community. We welcome the community to vote and join us in recognising and celebrating our local heroes."
