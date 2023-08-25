Living on the harbour

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Imagine waking every morning to the sun and sounds of harbour living.
Positioned in the Huntington development this apartment provides the creature comforts many yearn for.
A north-north east aspect is perfect to capture sunlight and those cooling north east breezes.
Savour fabulous 180 degree views of the harbour, Hunter River and beyond.
Three spacious bedrooms, the master suite with a walk in robe and large ensuite, provide comfort.
All bedrooms have access to verandahs with the master suite enjoying a private Juliette balcony with views.
Spacious living areas and a semi integrated kitchen of generous proportions also enjoy the views.
The private front verandah is perfect to host barbecuse, afternoon drinks or a casual meal.
The living rooms feature timber flooring and enjoy the comfort of ducted air conditioning and double glazing.
The car parking offers two spaces parallel and enclosed storage behind with a separate additional storage cage also included that can house the motor cycle, mobility scooters and other toys.
"This property is perfectly positioned to experience all that the harbour foreshore has to offer," listing agent Andrew Walker from Street Property said.
