A POLICE operation is under way on the Pacific Highway at Doyalson and motorists are being urged to avoid the area near Scenic Drive where possible.
Emergency services were called to the scene this morning about 9am due to reports of a concern for welfare.
According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic has been affected in both directions and drivers are urged to exercise caution and follow directions from traffic controllers.
Numerous police cars are reportedly at the scene dealing with the incident.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
