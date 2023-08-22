Newcastle Herald
Sixty-day dispensing to cost pharmacy jobs, but federal Health Minister Mark Butler says Australians will get 'twice the medication for the cost of a single prescription'

By Damon Cronshaw
August 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Chelsea Felkai, co-owner of My Village Pharmacy stores at Whitebridge and Redhead, said 'to meet our loan repayments, we will have to reduce staff'. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Patients will receive two medications for the price of one under a new federal policy to be introduced on September 1, but up to 510 pharmacy jobs are on the line in the Hunter, the region's pharmacy association says.

