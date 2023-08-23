ORANGE Region, embracing the city of Orange and parts of the surrounding Cabonne and Blayney shires, is growing in prestige from its prize-winning wines from 80 vineyards at elevations of 600 metres to a chilly 1000 metres.
And, as I've been finding out in tastings this month, it has yet another enticing resource - based on apples and pears and producing cider and perry.
They are drinks that suit the Australian climate and their low alcohol make them ideal for summertime drinking. And now there are more than 40 Aussie producers and most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics reports had consumption of imported and local ciders rising 11.8 per cent in the previous five years.
Running Orange's first and only cider producer, Nick and Jannene Geoghegan's Small Acres Cyder operation has won a big haul of trophies - most recently seeing its Pink Lady Apple Cider become champion of the 2023 Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show.
The Geoghegans have a wide range of fortifieds, refreshing, mildly effervescent ciders and method champenois-style bubblies and alcoholic and non-alcoholic bottlings.
Small Acres Cyder was established in 2007 when alcohol beverage marketer James Kendall's English-born wife Gail complained that she could not get a good cider in Australia.
They responded by planting an orchard with a wide selection of French and English cider apple trees on the slopes of Mount Canobolas next to their home at Borenore.
James ruefully remembered how he and Gail toiled on their knees in the depth of the Orange winter to plant the trees that were to make them one of the-then few Australian traditional cider makers. Over the next 13 years James took on two jobs - making the cider and selling the idea of drinking it to Australians.
In 2020 the Kendalls went back to live in the UK and cider lovers, marketing man Nick Geoghegan and wife Jannene, became Small Acres Cyder's new owners, "often assisted by our teenage kids when they can be moved from the couch".
Dublin-born Nick first got an interest in cider while visiting his mother Pauline, who lived in France's Brittany area, where cider has been made and enjoyed for centuries.
Nick says the 2023 Sydney championship placed his Pink Lady Cider "at the pinnacle of Australia's cider".
Pink Lady apples were a favourite table fruit in Orange and they were a relatively new addition to his portfolio and, from the cider's first release in 2022, quickly became known as "apple in the glass" and one of the top sellers.
PRICE: $105 (for 24 330ml bottles)
FOOD MATCH: Vietnamese spring rolls
AGEING: drink now
RATING: 4.5 stars (out of 6)
WITH 4% alcohol and brassy hues this champion Small Acres Cyder Pink Lady Apple Cider has loquat scents and zingy fresh apple front-palate flavour. Sherbet, apple peel and flint characters show on middle palate and the finish has slatey acid. It and other releases are at smallacrescyder.com.au and cellar door, 10 kilometres from Orange at 12 Akhurst Road, Nashdale, on Saturdays and Sundays.
John Lewis
PRICE: $29
FOOD MATCH: hors d'oeuvres
AGEING: four years
RATING: 4.5 stars
IN May, this Small Acres Cyder 2021 Sparkling Perry won a global Japan Cup Cider gold medal. It's from Orange area pears and, like good sparkling wine, was bottle-fermented, matured a year on lees and hand riddled and disgorged. With 6.6% alcohol, busy medium bubbles and sweet pea scents, it has vibrant pear front palate flavour, lemon curd and mineral on the middle and a flinty acid finish.
PRICE: $39 (375ml bottle)
FOOD MATCH: a plate of aged cheeses
AGEING: seven years
RATING: 5 stars
WINE and cider making are alike, and Small Acres Cyder 2021 Pommeau Apple Mistelle Fortified Cider sees whole apples juiced and yeast added to ferment into cider. Distilled apple spirit is added and, after two years in French oak, this 17% alcohol, amber-hued, toffee-scented drop emerges. The front-palate has lush baked apple flavour, the middle pecan pie and mocha oak and a honeyed finish.
