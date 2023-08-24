Newcastle Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo Newcastle Entertainment Centre. The latest outdoor adventure equipment and accessories, including the latest caravans and camper trailers, 44s and accessories, boating and fishing, holidays, tourism, tools, gadgets and more. Saturday, 8.30am to 5pm; Sunday, 8.30am to 4pm.
Taste of the Hunter Valley 11am to 9pm, The Station Newcastle. Chat to local producers, sample award-winning products, and more.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Lake St Clair Charity Bike 8am onwards. A fundraiser for community provider Witmore.
Preloved Markets 1pm, The Criterion, Carrington.
Clarence Town Lions Club Monthly Markets 8am to noon, Clarence Town Bowling Sport and Recreation Club.
Maitland CWA Trash & Treasure Garage Sale 8am to 2pm, 46 Church St, Maitland.
East Maitland CWA Market Day 8am to 1pm, 162 George St, East Maitland.
Native Plant Sale 9.30am to 2pm, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland (under cover at the Environmental Education Centre).
4th Annual Newcastle Jazz Festival Newcastle City Hall, all weekend. Details at newcastlejazz.com.au
University of Newcastle Open Day 9am to 3pm, at the Callaghan and Newcastle campuses.
Art Play 10am and 11am, SEEN@swansea. Free family fun, bookings essential.
Caring for Photos Workshop 10.30am to 12.30pm, Sugar Valley Library Museum, Cameron Park, Learn how to conserve and store your photos with conservator Tegan Anthes. Cost: $20 (plus booking fee).
Tilting At Windmills Book Launch 2pm to 4pm, Hunter Multicultural Centre, Waratah, with author Elizabeth Elliott. Proceeds from the book are being donated to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Izabela Pluta Book Launch - Nihilartikel 3pm to 5pm, Watt Space Gallery. In-conversation artist talk with Miriam Kelly, head of curatorial and exhibitions at Newcastle Art Gallery.
Vintage Motorcross Keith Allen Park, Cessnock. Also on Sunday.
Australian Haydn Ensemble - Beethoven's Seventh 2pm to 5pm, Rathmines Theatre.
DEAD TONGUE by Dr Christian Thompson AO Closing Celebration 6pm to 8pm, James Street Plaza, Hamilton. An evening of First Nations performance, food and music.
Zoo on the Green 11am, Adamstown Bowling Club. Pony rides, a petting zoo and live music.
Where In The World Is Frank Sparrow Saturday and Sunday, 2pm and 7pm, 193 Brunker Rd, Adamstown. By Fickle Youth Productions.
YPT Presents A Pocketful of Stories Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, Sunday at 11am and 2pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
Rogue Scholar's Silent Disco Walking Tour 3pm to 6.30pm. Bookings essential.
The Best of Arj Barker - Power Hour 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Miss Porter's House Paranormal Investigation Night 7pm to 9pm, 434 King St, Newcastle. Cost is $60 per person, 18+ only.
Lake Macquarie Running Festival 2023 6am, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Hunter Arts Network Art Bazaar 10am to 3pm, Lambton Park, Howe St, Lambton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
The Sunday Muster Artisan Markets 9am to 2pm, Mortels Sheepskin Factory, Thornton.
Islington Market 7am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Homemade & Handpicked Mega Market 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson St, Hinton.
Dogs Day Out 1pm to 5pm, Adamstown Bowling Club. Free doggy treat on arrival; live music 2pm to 5pm; prizes; doggy parade and more.
ARTSPACE Free Family Artmaking 10am and 11am, Museum of Art and Culture, 1A First St, Booragul.
Pre-Loved Designer Fashion Market 10am to 2pm, Upper Level, 141 King St, Newcastle.
Millfield Public School Community School Fair 9am to 2pm, Wollombi Rd, Millfield.
Family Fun Day with Elsa and Anna 11.30am to 2.30pm, Shoal Bay Country Club. Free kids' activities including face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, jumping castle, kids' disco, games and prizes.
Live Your Light - Body, Mind & Soul Expo 10am to 4pm, Souths Merewether. Readings, crystals, energy healings, market stalls, speakers and more.
Rugby League 1.50pm, NRLW Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks. 4.05pm, Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks. McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
The Owens Collective Misunderstanding Animals, by Mark Pearson and Rhonda Partridge, music by Nicole Nelmes.
Newcastle Museum Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
Grossmann & Brough Houses NSW Reconciliation Schools Art Challenge Exhibition.
Lake Macquarie Square The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Exploration Road; East Meets West.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato.
Wester Gallery I Saw Your Ghost Tonight, by Justin Lees.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie yapang Emerging Art Prize; We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago; Artz Emergence.
Back to Back Galleries Form & Colour, by Jill Campbell, Jackie Maundrell- Hall, Clare Felton, Cath McCarthy, Sharon Taylor, Stephanie Berick, Judith Hill, Sandra Burgess.
Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre Spirit of Place, by Uncle Warren Taggart.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Untethered and Sound Bytes, by Alyson Bell.
Lovett Gallery Koori Knockout - 50 Years.
Local History Lounge - Newcastle Library Gould - Treasures of the Hunter.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Sculpture in the Botanic Gardens & Watt Space Gallery Joint exhibition.
The University Gallery The Subtle Art of Theatrical Realism: A 10-Year Survey of Jonathan Dalton.
iframe src="https://ffxfeatures.s3.amazonaws.com/newcastleherald/2023/newsletter/nch-whats-on-newsletter.html" height="96" style="border:0" /iframe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.