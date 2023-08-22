FROM kicking a soccer ball around with the boys as a kid in Newcastle to starring on the women's team that captivated the nation, it's the love of the game that keeps Emily van Egmond on the field.
The Matildas midfielder was flanked by loved ones as she spoke out about a World Cup that will go down in history at Nobbys on Tuesday, and accepted the keys to the city.
"My biggest goal now is to just leave the game in a better place than when I started," she said.
"You see how the nation has been so captured by the performance of the girls and it's amazing to see.
"It doesn't matter if you're a boy or a girl, it's just the fact that people just want to come out and play football now."
Ms van Egmond said that while she had every opportunity to live out her dream growing up in Newcastle, it was positive to see attention to the sport growing - from grassroots playing levels through to politics.
"Keep investing, and give all the aspiring future Matildas out there a dream to win," she said.
"My young self, I don't think she would have thought this was quite possible.
"This is just the start. We're so humbled by all the support we've had this World Cup."
The Matildas broke records during the Women's World Cup 2023, which was played on home soil in Australia and in New Zealand.
The Australian team went further than they've ever gone when they reached a semi-final, attracted sell-out crowds to stadiums, drew in millions of television viewers, and saw thousands gather at live sites to experience the community spirit together.
The Hunter school where Ms van Egmond's mother Annette is the principal dressed up in a sea of gold ahead of the semi-final.
"As the tournament went on, we kind of grew into it, and it's just been amazing to see the kind of tournament we've had ... for us girls it was an absolute dream come true to have all Australians with us," Ms van Egmond said.
"We actually had a players' lounge set up in our World Cup hub and we had hundreds of little posters from not just schoolgirls, but schoolboys as well, who are aspiring footballers across the country and that just shows where the game has gone."
It was Ms van Egmond's fourth World Cup alongside skipper Sam Kerr and forward Caitlin Foord.
"It's a special group of girls," she said.
Ms van Egmond scored a goal against Nigeria.
"My last goal in the World Cup was when I was 17 ... to be here now in my fourth World Cup to score a goal in front of my friends, family, and the entire nation was just amazing," the 30-year-old said.
The penalty shoot-out against France had hearts racing across the nation, but none more so than hers, as she watched her teammates back up after 120 minutes of playtime to win.
"It was creating history," she said.
"We're immensely proud of the whole effort."
Ms van Egmond will relax as much as she can, and spend time with family and friends, before heading back to San Diego later this week to kick off again for her club.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes awarded Ms van Egmond the Key to the City of Newcastle for her dedication to representing the city, for her huge achievements, and for being part of a movement.
She also acknowledged Clare Wheeler, another Novocastrian who was a member of the Matildas 2023 squad.
"This is much bigger for our society than just women's football," Ms Nelmes said.
"It is a moment in time and a moment in history that needs to be marked."
IN THE NEWS:
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.