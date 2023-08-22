Following inquiries, including a public appeal, Sharny was located safe and well in Byron Bay today.
Police wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
Earlier
Sharny Cavanagh, 43, has been reported missing from the Cessnock area.
Police are appealing for public assistance after the woman was last seen at a home on Occident Street, Nulkaba, at about 6.30pm on Sunday, August 20.
When she was unable to be located or contacted, she was reported missing to officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Sharny is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen driving a silver 2019 Honda HRV station wagon with the NSW registration EBK88P.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare saying her disappearance is out of character.
Sharny is known to frequent the Nulkaba, Beresfield and Cessnock areas.
Anyone with information into Sharny's whereabouts is urged to contact Cessnock police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
