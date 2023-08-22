Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights forward Rima Butler sidelined with injury

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rima Butler. Picture by Marina Neil
Rima Butler. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE have named their NRL players carrying injuries but have lost NRLW forwards Rima Butler and Simone Karpani for the double-header against Cronulla on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.