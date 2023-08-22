NEWCASTLE point guard Saffron Shiels is set to be become one of the youngest players in Australian Opals history.
Shiels, at just 17, departed on Tuesday for China, where Australia will play a five-game series against the No.2 nation in the World.
Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (CoE) coach Dave Herbert believes the senior tour will be the first of many for the 188cm guard.
"It is all about Saffron gaining the experience that will set her up to hopefully, one day, play a lead role with the Opals," Herbert said.
"She will play behind a couple of the senior guards. It is a series where they are blooding some younger players. I take my hat off to the Opals coaching staff who reached out and discussed her. There was no hesitation from my point. I see where she is heading and what she will do in the future. What a great experience to go away and represent the Opals at that age."
Lauren Jackson was 16 when she stepped up to the Opals.
Shiels is one of three teenagers alongside fellow Australian Gems (under-19s) representatives Isla Juffermans and Nyadiew Pouch in the 12-person squad.
Shyla Heal, Alice Kunek and Anneli Maley, who were part of the Opals squad which finished third at the Asia Cup last month, will lead an outfit minus a host of WNBA regulars.
"Hopefully this will inspire Saffron and give her a taste of what it is like to be around Shyla Heal and a number of the senior national players," Herbert said.
"Being in the daily training environment and being around those players will be tremendous.
"She is still a bottom age player for the Australian under-19s and has another cycle to go.
"The experience with the Opals will no doubt set her up to lead the Gems into the 2024 Asia Cup and 2025 World Cup."
Shiels has spent the past two years in Canberra at the CoE.
After recovering from an Achilles issue, she averaged 11 points, three assists and six rebounds in the recentky completed NBL1 East campaign and was part of the Australia Gems that finished ninth at the under-19 World Cup .
"She got injured [earlier in the year] and it taught her about her body," Herbert said. "She is close to bulletproof now. She did a great job with rehabbing and doing everything the right way.
"In the later part of the NBL1 season, you could see her take off. Her shot has definitely evolved. Six-to-eight months ago, she didn't shoot the ball that well. Her injury allowed her to focus and really hone those skills.
"In addition, her ability to read the game is growing all the time. She shows a maturity above her years to handle a trip with the Opals, and I'm excited for her."
Shiels has signed with WNBL club the Townsville Fire, where she will link with former Newcastle Falcons coach Shannon Seebohm.
"Once she gets back from China she is turning professional, which is a courageous step," Herbert said. "It's one the likes of Shyla Heal and Lauren Jackson have taken in the past. She has the potential to make an impact in the WNBL now."
The first of the five-game, 10-day tour is on Friday in Yulin.
Australia last played China in the FIBA Asia Cup semi-final in Sydney last month falling to the eventual gold medallist, 74-60.
