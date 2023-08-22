Knights outside-back Simi Sasagi will make a move to the nation's capital after signing with Canberra Raiders.
Sasagi was linked with a shift to Canberra months ago but on Tuesday the Raiders finally confirmed his recruitment.
The 22-year-old will join the club for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
"Simi is a talented young player who will get an opportunity to join us next year and further his career," Raiders recruitment manager Joel Carbone said.
"The way the game is going, it is essential to have players with utility value in your squad.
"Simi has shown that so far in his short career - being able to play lock forward, five-eighth, centre and even hooker.
"We're looking forward to him joining us for the pre-season next year and wish him all the best for the remainder of this season with Newcastle."
Sasagi, who has been released from the final year of his Knights contract, has spent much of 2023 playing NSW Cup after returning from off-season shoulder surgery.
The Auckland product played 14 NRL games last season, building on two appearances, including his debut, that he made in 2021.
He came through Newcastle's development system, first arriving at the club as a teenager in 2018.
The Raiders have also re-signed former Knight and Central Coast product Tom Starling until the end of the 2025 season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
