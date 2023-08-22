A COURT has heard a man was allegedly pacing back-and-forth with a pocket knife after he broke into a staff quarters at a stud farm.
Clint Taylor appeared in the dock in Tamworth District Court for the first day of his judge-alone trial on Monday.
Taylor is accused of breaking into a staff accommodation house, with intent to intimidate, and in an aggravated manner in Murrurundi on June 4, 2022. He has denied the offence, pleading not guilty in court.
Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor Max Dixon said the Crown would be calling four witnesses, including Taylor's partner at the time, the woman who lived in the accommodation, and two police officers, during what is slated to be a three-day trial.
He told the court he didn't expect it to be "controversial" that Taylor had been drinking and had a knife on the night in question.
Mr Dixon said it would be up to Judge Andrew Coleman as to whether or not Taylor did break-in, had intent to intimidate, and did so by way of aggravation.
The court heard Taylor, who was working at Emirates Park on the New England Highway at the time of the alleged offending, had been drinking beer and wine after work before he disappeared from the home he shared with his partner, and allegedly broke into the living quarters for the Emirates Park staff.
In the witness box, Taylor's partner at the time, who also worked at Emirates Park, told the court she had picked him up from work on the day in question before she went out to walk the dog and cook dinner with her parents.
She said when she got back to the house she shared with Taylor he was "drinking" and "playing loud music".
"I do remember saying can you please turn that down and you should ease up with the drinking," she said.
The court heard Taylor's partner at the time called the police at about 7pm and while speaking to them Taylor allegedly walked quickly towards her.
"I was telling him to get away from me," she said.
The woman said Taylor allegedly disappeared into the darkness, and the police arrived a short time later.
While talking to the police, the woman said she received a phone call from a worker who was living in the staff quarters of Emirates Park, to let her know Taylor had allegedly turned up to the accommodation.
Taylor's ex-partner told the court she did not believe having on site residence was a part of his employment contract.
The staff member who called Taylor's ex-partner, told the district court she was in her room when her cat started acting weird on the night of the alleged break-in.
She said she left her room and saw Taylor allegedly standing in the house and crying.
The woman said she asked Taylor if he wanted her to call his then-partner and he said no, she's called the police on him.
She told the court she was pretty sure she asked Taylor to leave.
"He eventually left, and then I locked the doors," she told the court.
"I just remember the smell of alcohol on him."
After Taylor allegedly left the house, the woman - who said she was "scared" - went to tell her neighbour about what had happened, and called Taylor's then-partner.
During this time, she told the court she heard loud noises, and Taylor had allegedly broken back into the house.
"He had a pocket knife," she said.
The woman said Taylor was allegedly holding the knife, pacing, crying, yelling, and throwing his head around.
She said she asked him to put the knife away, which he did, before he eventually left out the laundry door.
"I locked it again, and then we heard sirens," she told the court.
The trial will continue before Judge Andrew Coleman on Tuesday.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
